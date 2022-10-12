What critics of Ben Bernanke’s Nobel Prize fail to see

Diamond and Dybvig produced a mathematically rigorous explanation for the salience of banks, in terms of their functions of maturity transformation and delegated monitoring of credit utilisation. Maturity transformation is jargon for creating long-term loans out of short-term deposits that depositors can recall at short notice. Delegated monitoring is what banks do, when they vet a loan application for repayment capacity and observe the utilisation of loans to make sure the money borrowed is being put to the use for which the loan had been sanctioned. Because banks perform these two functions, the cost of credit intermediation comes down, for both savers and those who put the savings to generate more money, the investors who take loans. Imagine there were no banks and every saver had to assess the riskiness of every potential borrower before handing over her savings and afterwards, and every seeker of capital had to approach thousands of small savers with small time horizons for lending. The transaction costs of raising even a small loan would be enormous, for both the saver and the borrower.

