What Disney CEO’s apology tells India Inc on political issues

In India, too, of course, the largest donors to political parties are companies, whether they make their contributions overtly or covertly. In India, there are two kinds of covert contributions, of course: via the traditional, off-the-books route, in which no one knows who gave whom how much, except for the recipient and the donor; and the new electoral bonds route, in which apart from the donor and the recipient, two other entities are in the know: the bank that issues the bonds and redeems them later knows who took which numbered bond and which party converted that bond into money, and the RBI, which regulates the banks.