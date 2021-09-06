It has been a great year for Indian unicorns. But there are equally interesting cross-border transactions taking place in traditional IT services that go unnoticed. Smaller, digital-focused firms are attracting significant interest. Udupi-based Robosoft recently got acquired by TechnoPro of Japan. The transactions are happening at valuations of 3-4 times the revenues.

We at Auctus Advisors have developed a framework to determine what drives a successful transaction in the Indian IT services space. The framework is equally applicable to acquirers looking to identify appropriate targets, and for Indian IT services firms seeking capital. It has two parts—qualification parameters and transaction drivers. The qualification parameters determine whether a company may be considered for detailed analysis. Only targets that qualify are subjected to the transaction drivers.

There are three qualification parameters for initial shortlisting: strategic fit, growth-margin profile and customer-geography portfolio. Strategic fit is a subjective parameter. For example, a Japanese technology staffing company may acquire a user-experience-focused mobile app developer because it has strategic clarity on the kind of company it wants to be in five years. An Israeli defence services company may acquire an entity in India to access skilled manpower at scale. The acquirer’s strategic clarity drives the application of this parameter.

Unlike tech startups, which may undergo transactions at an early stage, in the IT services space, a differentiated growth-margin profile is a qualification baseline. A two-year track record of 20%-plus growth in revenue and 20%-plus Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) is the minimum requirement to be shortlisted. These numbers are higher for smaller firms. In our experience with sub-$50 million targets, they have been closer to 25% revenue growth at 30%-plus Ebitda. These numbers assure acquirers that the target is in a growth segment.

The customer-geography portfolio is the third parameter. Acquirers expect multiple existing clients with demonstrated growth potential. There is also a clear preference for firms with clients based in the US, the UK and Japan. Companies with a India-based clientele find it tough to qualify, given perpetual margin pressures.

Once a target makes it to the shortlist, the transaction drivers become important. The drivers are the offerings portfolio, revenue acceleration capabilities and leadership.

In offerings, acquirers are increasingly looking for focus and depth. This means that a specialized Microsoft partner with deep Azure offering will command a premium over peers with broad application, development and maintenance capabilities. Firms with a clear focus and deep capabilities are valued at a premium.

Revenue acceleration comprises both farming capabilities to grow the existing client base and hunting capabilities to get new clients. While farming is the preferred growth model for services firms (it takes less effort to grow existing relationships), differentiated hunting capabilities are valued at a premium. An excessive focus on existing clients leads to an implied limit to growth. Firms like Robosoft, which have invested in differentiated advisory-led sales are, therefore, considered attractive.

Finally, leadership quality is what closes the deal. While effective post-merger integration is important, a strong existing leadership enables effective operations during and after integration.

What should an Indian IT services firm do to attract cross-border capital? First, build a two-year track record of 20%-plus revenue growth at 25%-plus Ebitda. This requires a strong client base in the US, the UK or Japan. This will also ensure initial qualification. Thereafter, build in-demand offerings in a few well-chosen focus areas. A sales team with a track record of selling these offerings competitively comes next. Farming existing accounts is critical and expected, but it is the ability to sell new offerings to new clients that commands a premium. Finally, we have observed significant premium offered for access to capable leadership.

As more Indian services firms mature and build on these parameters, we expect the number of transactions to grow. One caveat though; it takes at least three years to build on these parameters to attract investors.

Abhisek Mukherjee is co-founder and director, Auctus Advisors.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.