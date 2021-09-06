What do foreign buyers look for in Indian IT firms?

What should an Indian IT services firm do to attract cross-border capital? First, build a two-year track record of 20%-plus revenue growth at 25%-plus Ebitda. This requires a strong client base in the US, the UK or Japan. This will also ensure initial qualification. Thereafter, build in-demand offerings in a few well-chosen focus areas. A sales team with a track record of selling these offerings competitively comes next. Farming existing accounts is critical and expected, but it is the ability to sell new offerings to new clients that commands a premium. Finally, we have observed significant premium offered for access to capable leadership.

