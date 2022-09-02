What do Q1 GDP numbers say about economic recovery?4 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 09:07 AM IST
- There are several ways to look at and interpret the GDP growth in the first quarter
What do the GDP numbers for the first quarter released by the National Statistical Organisation on 31 August 2022, say about the health of the Indian economy? Do they confirm that the economy has recovered from the multiple shocks of Covid followed by the war in Ukraine and the resulting fuel crisis? Or is there reason to be more circumspect? A careful examination of the numbers suggests that the best verdict for now would be to emulate what the late Chinese Prime Minister, Zhou Enlai, is reported to have said when asked about the impact of the French Revolution: "It is too early to say!"