What do Q1 GDP numbers say about economic recovery?

The RBI estimates growth will slow sharply from 6.2% in Q2 to 4.1% in Q3 and further to 4.0% in Q4. Now that Q1 has come in below its estimates, the worry is that its estimates for the rest of the year too might also need to be revised down. The fact that we might still end the year as the fastest growing major economy is not good enough. The reality is that it will still be way below both our potential, and more critically, our need, if we are to lift all our people out of poverty.