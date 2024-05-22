What does an emerging Squad in the Indo-Pacific mean for India?
Summary
- There was the Quad. Now there’ll be a Squad. This new mini-lateral grouping of the US and three of its Asian allies—Australia, Japan and the Philippines—could coordinate actions with the Quad for regional stability in the face of threats from China.
Earlier this month, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met his Australian, Filipino and Japanese counterparts to institutionalize and launch the ‘Squad’ as a new four-way security arrangement in the Indo-Pacific. The Squad has become an essential addition to the series of security ‘mini-lateral’ groupings in the Indo-Pacific, such as the Quad, Aukus, the US-Philippines-Japan trilateral and the US-Japan-South Korea trilateral.