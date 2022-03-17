What does the Fed rate hike mean for us?

With inflation at 7.9%, raising the interest rate by 25 basis points isn’t going to do much to control it. Nonetheless, the Federal Reserve also needs to ensure that it doesn’t give the financial system and the economy a shock by being too aggressive in raising rates. Data released by the Federal Reserve suggests that the median federal funds rate is expected to be at 1.9% in December 2022. Given that there are six meetings of the Fed remaining this year, it means that interest rate hikes are likely in each of these six meetings. With these hikes, the Federal Reserve hopes to rein in inflation at 2.6% by the end of the year. This looks a tad optimistic given how high inflation currently is.