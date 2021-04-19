What Dravid’s role as a goon says of the global economy

A few days ago, an advertisement featuring the retired Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid, who’s not known to lose his cool, broke the internet. The adspot shows Dravid fly into a road rage. One of the shots in the commercial has Dravid waving a cricket bat threateningly and shouting, “Indira Nagar ka gunda hoon main." The locality of which he proclaims himself the goon, Indira Nagar, is in Bengaluru. Of course, Dravid must have been paid a bomb for this ad, given that it required him to portray a side of him that probably doesn’t exist.