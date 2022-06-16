What drives Indian retail investors when picking mutual funds?4 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2022, 10:21 PM IST
- On an average, 12.53 lakh new folios have been added every month since April 2017.
Listen to this article
With nearly ₹38 trillion assets under management (AUM) and 13.13 crore investor folios as on 30 April, mutual funds (MF) in India now occupy a prominent position among financial intermediaries. The last five years witnessed an explosive growth in them. On an average, 12.53 lakh new folios have been added every month since April 2017.