What drives Indian retail investors when picking mutual funds?

It appears that the size of the fund family and longevity of the funds are more significant factors in driving investments into MFs. The AUM of funds seems to be more influenced by the overall AUM of the asset management companies. Investors appear to be buying funds that are easier or less costly for them to identify, that is, funds having lower ‘search costs’. These are generally the offerings from the large and well-known fund houses with more extensive distribution channels, marketing efforts, and receiving greater media attention. Large AMCs enjoy the benefits of lower search costs and MF schemes in large fund complexes grow more quickly. A combination of strong performance and lower search cost is lethal. Large AMCs enjoy a stronger response to good performance. Funds may also benefit from ‘performance spillover’, where funds enjoy halo effect from the other well-performing funds of the AMCs. There exists a possibility, that a section of investors who are well informed and savvy in their investment approach, are evaluating the funds on the basis sophisticated risk-adjusted returns measures.

