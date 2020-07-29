Opinion | What economic studies say about our marriage market

Research in economics and other social sciences provides a useful abstraction of how to think about such situations. In typical economist style, this is described as a “market" for marriages—where eligible men and women search for their “ideal" partner. The theory that researchers appeal to here is that of matching, the same idea that was pioneered by 2012 Nobel Prize winner Alvin E. Roth to describe how organ donations can be facilitated efficiently in health care systems. The catch is, much like Indian Matchmaking depicts, marriages in India are often between families and not individuals. Thus, parents often have almost as much say (if not more) in the choice of partner for their children as the lovesick children themselves. A matchmaker in such cases must not only mediate the process and match candidates on the basis of the preferences of adult children, but also of their parents.