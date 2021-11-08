What election manifestos tell us about the Indian political arena

We divided the manifesto promises into two groups, falsifiable and unfalsifiable. The former are promises that are accompanied by plans of action, specifics of governance, numeric targets and names of policies and/or statements on the time required to accomplish them. One can trace the progression of these promises objectively. For instance, “Debt is a civil liability and we will not allow criminal proceedings to be instituted against a farmer who is unable to pay his/her debt" is a falsifiable promise. Mature electorates require more of this type. The unfalsifiable ones, on the other hand, are vague and unaccompanied by a mention of any policy, plan of action or funding; they are accompanied instead by phrases like “ensure development", “promise to", “we will take all possible steps". For example, “We will speed up the purchases of outstanding defence related equipments and weapons" is a non-committal and thus unfalsifiable promise. While they may work in practice, a high share of these in manifestos is a sign of weak electoral democracy.