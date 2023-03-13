What Everything, Everywhere, All At Once's Oscar haul means for Asian Americans

America’s soft power is in full, electric flow across the world when the Oscars are awarded every year. People all over the world rejoice when a film or actor with links to their collective identity receives an award. Indians are happy that RRR received the Oscar for the best original movie song for its dance sensation Nattu Nattu. But their joy pales in comparison with that of Asian Americans for the honours showered on Everything, Everywhere, All At Once, which received 11 nominations and won seven Oscars – for best film, best actress, best director, best original screenplay, best actor in a supporting role, best actress in a supporting role, and best editing.