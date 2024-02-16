What explains the market-analyst divide on Hindalco?
Summary
- Prospects look promising for Hindalco. The market may have over-reacted to bad news
On 13 February, when base metals major Hindalco announced its results for the December quarter (Q3FY24), its stock plummeted by 12% due to heavy selling. Despite this, analysts remained optimistic about the company's future. On Bloomberg, out of 19 analyst reviews, 15 recommended buying or adding the stock, one was neutral, and three suggested reducing or selling, all positive recommendations with valuations significantly above the current stock price.