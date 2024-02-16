What explains the market-analyst divide on Hindalco?

For other aspects, Hindalco's management commentary was upbeat, and the company reported strong results. Hindalco can claim to be one of the most cost-effective aluminium producers globally and has shown excellent performance in its copper division. The company is expected to enhance its cost-effectiveness further by integrating coal supplies and adopting greener practices. With global demand for aluminium and copper on the rise, and an even sharper increase expected in India due to its focus on electric vehicles, housing, and infrastructure, Hindalco's prospects look promising.