What forced Pakistan to double trade with India
- India’s exports to Pakistan more than doubled to $142 million in April and May
Since Sri Lanka’s default on its foreign debt in May, the first in its history, there’s rising risk of similar defaults in other emerging market economies that don’t have the wherewithal to cope with the worsening global economic difficulties caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine coming on the heels of the shock of the pandemic. The next 12 months will be critical for most of these economies, as they try to somehow avert balance of payments crisis and loss of confidence.