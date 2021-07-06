What four years of GST have taught us about this tax regime

The biggest challenge for the GST regime concerns compensation to states. This is something the states would like reviewed, as the 14% growth- determined compensation was to last five years, and with just a year of it left, appears to be on slippery ground. Due to lockdowns in 2020 and again in 2021, people have not been able to spend much. This has affected revenue intake. When GST compensation was initially discussed, it was not expected that all states would have to be paid for shortfalls at the same time. It may be recollected that neither the states nor the Centre wanted to borrow to fill this gap in FY21, and finally the latter had to relent and go to the market. This issue has to be addressed, as such a situation could arise again and the provision may have to be extended by five more years.