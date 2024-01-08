What happened at Harvard was bad news for DEI in America
Summary
- Diversity, equity and inclusion is not just about social justice, it is a long-term investment by organizations to attract and retain top talent, set them up to succeed and foster a sufficiently diverse workforce and leadership team.
The hottest and most closely watched activist battle isn’t happening inside corporate America. It’s taking place at Harvard University, where Bill Ackman has applied the same playbook he has used in campaigns against the likes of Herbalife to one of the most elite and storied institutions in higher education.