What happened at Harvard was bad news for DEI in America

The hottest and most closely watched activist battle isn’t happening inside corporate America. It’s taking place at Harvard University, where Bill Ackman has applied the same playbook he has used in campaigns against the likes of Herbalife to one of the most elite and storied institutions in higher education.

The Ackman formula goes something like this: Publicly make your case against management; invite and welcome controversy to generate more buzz; demand a leadership overhaul that includes both the CEO and the board. That this strategy worked so effectively against Claudine Gay, who stepped down as Harvard’s president last week, is a telling sign that academia has more parallels with the business world than many would care to admit. And if that’s the case, corporate boards nationwide should be on notice that both they and their CEOs face the same risks.

I’ll just state it plainly and prepare myself for the onslaught of hate mail: At its core, the attack on Claudine Gay is centred on gender and race. Accusations of plagiarism, criticism of her response to the 7 October attack by Hamas on Israel and Israel’s invasion of Gaza, and her subsequent disastrous congressional testimony all played a role in her ouster, of course. But when it comes down to it, what Ackman and his allies are really agitating for is a reversal of the way diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) has become a priority at so many American institutions.

As evidence, consider the letter that Ackman sent Harvard’s governing board on 10 December. In it, he contends that the university’s Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging is a “major contributing source of discriminatory practices" and “is beyond repair and should be shut down." He also calls for the board to “launch a detailed investigation into discriminatory hiring practices at the University" that led to the hiring of Gay, who is the first African-American person and second woman to lead the institution.

Effectively, Ackman seems to be arguing that DEI shouldn’t exist at places like Harvard unless people like him get to define what it means. Since Gay’s resignation, Ackman has been saying the quiet part out loud. His timeline on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, is replete with reposts of his cronies claiming that “DEI has corrupted the academy," that “this is the beginning of the end for DEI in America’s institutions," and “DEI is just another word for racism. Shame on anyone who uses it." That last one is from Elon Musk.

Replace ‘academy’ with ‘business’ and you can see where this is going. Ackman might have applied the activist playbook to academia, but he and his supporters now have a blueprint to work towards ending DEI efforts in America Inc. This comes when progress in these areas is already under threat. Chief diversity officers have been targeted in the latest round of corporate layoffs. After finally making progress, the pace of diversifying corporate boards, which have been overwhelming Caucasian and male, is slowing. Big technology companies are cutting their DEI programmes. Looming over it all is the recent Supreme Court decision reversing affirmative action at colleges and universities, which firms are now closely watching out of fear that it could open them up to lawsuits over their own hiring practices. Even companies that remain committed to DEI don’t want to talk about it. As Bloomberg News reported, companies have spent less time discussing race or LGBTQ issues on earnings calls and are using language like “belonging" rather than the loaded three-letter acronym.

Academia should have looked to the business world to better prepare for the scrutiny that was bound to follow the influx of women into top jobs; this summer, for the first time, women ran six of America’s eight Ivy League universities. In the corporate world, female CEOs are more likely to be the target of activist investors—about a 50% higher likelihood, research shows. Women leaders face greater scrutiny and their competence is questioned more than their male counterparts. All three university presidents who testified before the US Congress last month were women.

One of the big critiques of activist investors is that they think in the short term; their goal is to simply make a big return and get out. Corporate boards need to pause for a second and remember why they started taking DEI seriously in the first place.

Mark Cuban gave a thoughtful reminder on X last night in response to Musk and his cohort. DEI is about social justice, but it’s also about attracting and retaining top talent, setting them up to succeed and having a workforce and leadership team that reflects the population their companies serve. These are far from short-term goals. In the long run, they’re investments that will pay off. ©bloomberg