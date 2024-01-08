What happened at Harvard was bad news for DEI in America

Replace ‘academy’ with ‘business’ and you can see where this is going. Ackman might have applied the activist playbook to academia, but he and his supporters now have a blueprint to work towards ending DEI efforts in America Inc. This comes when progress in these areas is already under threat. Chief diversity officers have been targeted in the latest round of corporate layoffs. After finally making progress, the pace of diversifying corporate boards, which have been overwhelming Caucasian and male, is slowing. Big technology companies are cutting their DEI programmes. Looming over it all is the recent Supreme Court decision reversing affirmative action at colleges and universities, which firms are now closely watching out of fear that it could open them up to lawsuits over their own hiring practices. Even companies that remain committed to DEI don’t want to talk about it. As Bloomberg News reported, companies have spent less time discussing race or LGBTQ issues on earnings calls and are using language like “belonging" rather than the loaded three-letter acronym.