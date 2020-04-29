India’s current lockdown has helped slow the once-exponential increase in the number of cases that marks an epidemic. But what happens afterwards?

The more reasonable models predict that these numbers will rise once the stringent measures imposed via the lockdown are lifted. They may take some time to rise, and they will rise at different rates in different places, but rise they must. This is, at its root, the fundamental logic of epidemics.

Even if a city, district or state were successful in reducing the number of its cases to zero, this situation would always be unstable to a single infected person entering from elsewhere. Thus, physical distancing practices must continue, post-lockdown, in some form or another.

In a preferred endpoint for covid-19 in India, the disease spreads but the number of cases stays within our abilities to handle them. This is best accomplished by controlling the pace at which people get infected, through distancing, testing and speedily quarantining those who fall ill. This is what is meant by “flattening the curve". That way, an increasing number of our population will become infected with time, but always at a manageable rate.

If this is handled right, we can ensure that those who are elderly, infirm or who might have pre-existing conditions are protected from the disease. The measures required to ensure this need only be put in place till a vaccine can be rolled out at large scale. An optimistic estimate for this time is about 18 months.

An alternative endpoint is that the disease spreads in a relatively uncontrolled manner until it has infected most of the population. Assuming even a fatality rate of 0.5% among those infected, with population numbers of the order of several hundred million, this yields a death count of a few million over a relatively short period of three to six months. These are unacceptable numbers.

This is really the “herd immunity" proposal that has gained some attention recently. In fairness, even this idea mandates distancing to flatten the curve while requiring that the elderly and otherwise vulnerable are protected. This would certainly bring down the numbers, but they would still remain substantial.

There are social and economic costs to further lockdowns. But these might still be necessary, locally applied from time to time rather than uniformly throughout India, just to tamp numbers down to manageable levels. What might also be reasonably expected are a second and possibly more waves of infection over the next two years, about the time it should take to get a vaccine out. Throughout this period, some form of physical distancing must remain in place. This should be thought of as the “new normal" for our lives.

What could the government do better in the intermediate and long term? For one, India’s premier medical agency, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare under which it falls, seems to be failing in its duty to provide useful, adequate and transparent updates on the pandemic. This atmosphere of secrecy that has surrounded government planning for covid-19 is worrying. It would be difficult to find a public health system in any democracy elsewhere in the world that functions in this manner.

This matters because communication matters. If the ministry’s messaging indicates that the end of this crisis is a short sprint away, and not at the culmination of a marathon, we run the risk of relaxing our efforts precisely when they should be intensified.

What should a post-covid world look like? First, an appreciation of our own place in the natural world is long overdue. A virus that came from bats did so because the natural ecological boundaries that separated humans from wild animals are steadily being eroded. A “One Health" approach that integrates humans, animals and the environment is needed now more than ever before.

Second, increased funding for the science of diseases and their spread is essential. We need to invest more in the basic science that underlies both communicable and non-communicable diseases, in disease surveillance, and in shoring up our modelling capabilities to be able to achieve better forecasts.

Third, investments in public health must be ramped up well above their current levels. Many additional factors support a good public health system. These include: clean water and sanitation, universal education, food security and the elimination of poverty.

If we put these objectives at the centre of our thinking, we have the opportunity to remould our future in a more equitable and sustainable way.

Gautam I. Menon is a professor of Physics and Biology at Ashoka University, Sonepat, and at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai. These are his personal views.

