What holds our breath while Americans vote

If the contrast in style along the US campaign trail between Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden has been sharp, with rowdy cheers at crowded venues set against covid-constrained car honks at the latter’s drive-in stump speeches, the divergence in how they view America’s role in the global arena could not have been starker. This presidential election seems to have split the US into deeply divided camps, one going hammer-and-tongs for the unabashed populism of “America First" and the other rallying around an embattled call to save the country’s “soul", no less, an avowal to uphold its lofty values of democracy and regain its voice in favour of what globalists consider good for the whole world. While Biden has held a lead in sample polls ever since covid broke out, Trump appears to have closed that gap lately. Regardless of who wins, New Delhi need not worry about its ties with Washington. Our interests continue to converge and the trajectory of our relationship has had bipartisan support in the US. How the world is run, though, could shift towards a multilateral rules-based order if Biden emerges the victor, with consequences for world trade, Big Tech regulation, climate-change mitigation, energy policies, human rights, and much else.

Had coronavirus not got in his way, Trump’s chances may have got bolstered by his economic record. His early tax cuts did boost the US economy for a year or so, and immigration curbs helped raise low-end wages. An inflation-free tightening of its labour market gave its central bank the space to relax its rules on monetary policy. But his administration’s rejection of globalization and long-upheld norms of free trade would have disappointed those who expected a US industrial revival. Gains made behind tariff barriers by one industry (or belt) seem to have been offset by losses elsewhere. A trade brawl with China yielded little. Yet, it was his apparently cavalier response to the corona threat and its upshot that may have muffled Trump’s appeal as a nationalist. In spite of loud claims to greatness, America has appeared inept on the pandemic. If Trump retains power, his agenda would survive with a few tweaks. If he is replaced by Biden, we could soon expect a more scientific approach to health, a regulatory surge to control climate change, and America’s return to world affairs as rule-enforcer-in-chief.

It is difficult to forecast which way the winds of globalization might blow under Biden, but restoration of the World Trade Organization’s authority may help the economics of mutual benefit get the better of give-and-take deals of the sort Trump pursued. This could afford India a chance to frame an export strategy that goes by relatively durable assumptions on the world’s openness. More dramatic may be a big US push for the use of cleaner energy, perhaps with a global market for carbon credits back in the reckoning. This would reward eco-friendly businesses and punish pollution. Big Tech could be in for curbs no matter who wins, but while Trump’s focus would be to keep social media platforms from acting as they please on free speech, Biden’s battle might be to restrain the concentration of capital in this boom sector. Legislative action here could impact commerce everywhere, especially if the US were to double down on data protection. As for India’s standoff with China, Biden’s call to hold Beijing accountable seems to echo Trump’s tough talk. Who’ll do better is hard to guess. But whoever wins the White House, globally-endorsed principles would need to be placed ahead of profits for peace to prevail in the region.

