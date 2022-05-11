What Honda’s hybrid strategy tells us about the global roadmap for EVs

For one, it’s well-known that the charging infrastructure for EVs is still very limited nationwide. Two, the majority of customers are more prone to ICE cars, or internal combustion engine cars, because of the overriding factor driving purchase decisions, which is the cost of vehicles. The third is that the data is yet to establish whether pure EVs will hold resale value and deliver expected fuel efficiency over the long term. New and emerging technologies often exhibit the “Apple syndrome" in which preliminary tech quickly makes way for newer refunds systems, rendering version 1.0 models outdated swiftly. And so, there’s no knowing as yet what EVs’ resale value might turn out to be even three or four years after purchase.