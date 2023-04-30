What HUL and Nestle results reveal about the recovery in discretionary spends

Since early 2022 companies in India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) have been adopting the ‘shrinkflation’ strategy – reducing the size and weight of their products while holding the price constant.
Since early 2022 companies in India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) have been adopting the ‘shrinkflation’ strategy – reducing the size and weight of their products while holding the price constant.
Though this effectively amounts to a price hike, consumers respond better to shrinkflation than to regular price hikes. According to data analysis by Nielsen, companies have adopted shrinkflation for a wide variety of products, including biscuits, chocolates, savoury snacks, washing powder, soaps, hair oil, and more.
Though this effectively amounts to a price hike, consumers respond better to shrinkflation than to regular price hikes. According to data analysis by Nielsen, companies have adopted shrinkflation for a wide variety of products, including biscuits, chocolates, savoury snacks, washing powder, soaps, hair oil, and more.
Recent developments indicate India’s hinterland is still feeling inflationary pressures and volume growth has mostly come from urban markets. Overall, FMCG volumes have declined in India but this is largely due to slack demand in rural and semi-urban markets, with urban volumes either flat or slightly higher.
A look at the financial results of two key players may be enlightening. Hindustan Unilever, India’s largest FMCG firm with a diverse portfolio of brands, declared its Q4 (Jan-March 2023) results last week. So did Nestle India, the food and beverages company.
HUL (of which Unilever owns 61.9%) is a key subsidiary of the multinational firm, contributing around 12% of its sales revenue. HUL disappointed investors in Q4, reporting 10.6% revenue growth compared to a year ago. Volumes grew only 4% and all of that growth came from metros and other urban markets. Rural volumes fell 3% on-year but improved slightly from Q3 so HUL gained marketshare as a result.
Inflation continued to affect margins but raw-material inflation softened quarter-on quarter owing to a drop in commodity prices. The company’s guidance indicated that it would be open to adding back weight to smaller packs and sachets as and when raw-material costs fell further. It has cut the prices of laundry & skin care products, and management anticipates a lower price growth and higher volumes in future.
Category-wise, home care (35% of total sales including Rin, Vim, Sunlight, etc) revenues were up 18.7% on-year. Personal care (35% of total sales, including Dove, Lifebuoy, Fair & Lovely, Vaseline, Closeup, Pepsodent, Clinic) revenues were up 10.1% on-year. Food & refreshments (27% of total sales including Red Label, Bru, Knorr, Taaza, Liptons and Horlicks) revenues were up only 2.6% on-year. HUL says its premium brands (those priced 20% or higher than category-average prices) did better than cheaper ones.
Nestle India, a smaller company, is also a subsidiary of a giant multinational. It operates in some of the same markets as HUL but it is strictly about food and beverages and lacks a presence in personal care, washing powder, home care, etc.
While HUL reported ₹14,893 crore in net sales in Jan-Mar 2023, Nestle reported ₹4,830 crore. However, Nestle saw a sharp rise in revenues (about 21% on-year) – the highest growth in a decade. This was coupled with volume growth in several categories. Despite worries about raw-material inflation, which it termed “unprecedented", the company managed to pass on costs to customers through price hikes and saw volume growth of around 5% in FY23.
Disaggregated, growth across geographies was interesting. Nestle said it saw 12% revenue growth in megacities, 21% growth in large cities, 5% growth in tier 2-6 towns and 26% growth in villages (which it classifies as places where at least 70% of people are engaged in agriculture). It attributed village growth to better distribution and deeper penetration.
Growth was strong across categories, with close to double-digit or double-digit growth in milk products, confectionery, beverages, prepared dishes, and out-of-home. Sales via the new e-commerce channel grew 41%.
Looking at these two market leaders, we get a sense of where FMCG is headed. There’s no clear indication of a rural or semi-urban revival, but urban growth may be coming back. Premium categories and indulgences (such as chocolates) seem to be doing better than ordinary categories.
Nestle believes the out-of-home category (vending and food services) will grow rapidly owing to demographic trends since working people in urban areas seem prepared to spend more on eating out. Meanwhile, shrinkflation looks set to continue.