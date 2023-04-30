What HUL and Nestle results reveal about the recovery in discretionary spends

While HUL reported ₹14,893 crore in net sales in Jan-Mar 2023, Nestle reported ₹4,830 crore. However, Nestle saw a sharp rise in revenues (about 21% on-year) – the highest growth in a decade. This was coupled with volume growth in several categories. Despite worries about raw-material inflation, which it termed “unprecedented", the company managed to pass on costs to customers through price hikes and saw volume growth of around 5% in FY23.