Why ICICI Securities is delisting in a growing retail investors market
Summary
- It reflects a nuanced strategy to harness synergies and adapt to an evolving investment climate dominated by tech-savvy consumers and competitive digital platforms
On 25 June 2023, ICICI Securities announced its delisting plan through a scheme of arrangement. Under this scheme, shareholders of ICICI Securities will receive 67 shares of ICICI Bank for every 100 shares they hold. Upon successful implementation, ICICI Securities will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of ICICI Bank.