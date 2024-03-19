The pandemic accelerated the rise of digital brokers, which have attracted nearly 60% of the current client base since the outbreak. Gen Z and millennial investors, drawn by user-friendly interfaces, flat-fee structures, and quick account opening processes, have significantly contributed to this growth. As of September 2023, according to data from the National Stock Exchange, Groww leads with 6.63 million active investors, followed by Zerodha with 6.48 million, and Upstox in fourth place with 2.19 million active investors. Angel One and ICICI Securities hold the third and fifth positions, respectively. The top five discount brokers, including Zerodha, Upstox, Angel One, Groww, and 5Paisa Capital, now command 60% of the market share, previously dominated by traditional brokerage houses.