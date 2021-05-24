Subscribe
Home >Opinion >Views >What India can learn from Charles Dickens about tackling vaccine hesitancy

What India can learn from Charles Dickens about tackling vaccine hesitancy

Premium
What India can learn from Charles Dickens about tackling vaccine hesitancy
4 min read . 02:43 PM IST Vivek Kaul

  • Vaccine hesitancy is not a new phenomenon, and has surfaced at various points in history
  • Charles Dickens played a very important role in advocating the smallpox vaccine in the nineteenth century

British economist Joan Robinson once said: “Whatever you can rightly say about India, the opposite is also true."

Nowhere has this statement been truer lately than the state of covid vaccination in India. Even while there is a massive vaccine shortage, there is also much hesitancy to take the vaccine, especially in small towns, semi-urban areas and rural areas.

