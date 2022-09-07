India needs climate action targets for next 10 years7 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 11:20 PM IST
- We could stake a claim to leadership by following up our commitments with a finely detailed action plan for the next 10 years
Climate change is one of the most important problems we face. It is also truly a global problem in the sense that no country alone can influence the outcome. It can only be solved if all countries mount a global response. The issue will come up for discussion soon at CoP-27 in Egypt and then at this November’s G20 Summit in Indonesia. Unfortunately, this will happen at a time when major developed countries are overwhelmed by other problems: the ongoing Ukraine crisis, a sharp rise in gas prices in Europe, the fear that anti-inflationary measures will induce a recession, and sustained geopolitical tension between the US and China.