India needs climate action targets for next 10 years

Financing the transition: How to finance the transition to a carbon-neutral economy is a major unresolved problem facing the global community. Climate change negotiations under the UNFCCC were conducted on the understanding that developing countries will get financial assistance from advanced countries to help make the transition. The 2015 Paris Agreement promised assistance of $100 billion per year by 2020, comprising an undefined mix of public and private flows. This amount has yet to be realized. The Glasgow Pact recognized the failure on this count and urged that the promised amount be delivered at the earliest and continued up to 2025, and increased substantially thereafter. Financing is a major issue because decarbonization commitments made at CoP-26 involve massive investments in the energy and related sectors. Estimates of the amount needed above the business-as-usual (BAU) projection of investment for developing countries excluding China come close to 4% of GDP, or almost $1 trillion per year by 2025. There is no prospect of resources on that scale being available from external sources. Developing countries will have to accept that a large portion of this amount, say 45%, would have to be mobilized domestically. This would reduce the international contribution to $550 billion. Since this is meant to be a combination of public and private flows, we could break it up into $220 billion public flows (bilateral and multilateral) and $330 billion of private flows. Public flows can be used to leverage private flows through creative forms of blended finance and risk mitigation. The problem is that even this reduced amount of public flows is five times the level expected under BAU.

