What India gained – and lost – from the G20 foreign ministers meeting4 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 02:27 PM IST
- G20 members may not have agreed on a joint statement, but the lament that India has no ability to broker consensus on the global stage is misplaced
Playing in the big leagues is not easy but if India is indeed a ‘leading power’, as its foreign minister says it is, then directing jamborees like the G20 foreign ministers meet and organising more functional and focused meetings like those of the Quad foreign ministers – as India did this past week – are necessary.
