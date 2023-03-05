What India gained – and lost – from the G20 foreign ministers meeting

For a country that has traditionally preferred abstentions to voting decisively at the UN, India appears to have stated its preference clearly by siding with the majority on the paragraphs 3 and 4. However, the G20 document is not legally binding and the real issue that other countries have with respect to India is of its sincerity of purpose and consistency. If anything, the only thing New Delhi is consistent about is its desire to balance between the West on the one side and the Russians and the Chinese on the other in its quest to have the best of all worlds.

