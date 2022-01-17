What India’s current account deficit says about savings in the country

The anomaly in the CAD in the September quarter is that investment was not increasing as there were still conditions of uncertainty for the industry that was operating with surplus capacity. Debt issuances for investment were lower than in the previous year. So then, how could a deficit have arisen? The answer is that financial savings have taken a hit of late, with interest rates coming down to the extent that real interest rates are negative. Bank deposits are going out of fashion for this reason. Hence, we have a situation where the savings minus investment has given a negative number not because investment is increasing but because savings are coming down. That definitely is not a good sign for our economy and calls for quick measures aimed at ensuring improvements in incomes generation and savings.

