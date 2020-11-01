What India should do as China’s economy shifts

Missing from the Plan’s outline were specific growth targets. However, as the Chinese economy grew by an estimated 5% in the third quarter of 2020, even as most others reeled under covid-19, those will likely be set quite aggressively. Having expanded its output from $2.3 trillion in 2005 to $14.3 trillion last year, China hopes to become a “moderately" developed country by 2035, which would suggest a per capita income of over $30,000, thrice its current level. At this rate, China could topple America as the world’s top economy within a decade. Beijing’s inward shift, which was first initiated in the wake of de-globalization after the Great Recession of 2009 and lent urgency by its trade run-ins with the US, could succeed on the back of its middle class, placed at 400 million now. The US has tried to choke its access to Western knowhow and tech inputs such as semiconductor chips, which are used in mobile phones, artificial intelligence, next-generation telecom, self-driven vehicles and much else. Though China’s chip industry is just a fledgling, few doubt that it can reverse engineer what it needs, maybe even improve upon it. In some areas, such as 5G telecom equipment and big lithium batteries, it is already seen to have stolen ahead of the West. What analysts remain sceptical of, though, is its ability to invent stuff the world craves.