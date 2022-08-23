What India signals by joining military exercises in Russia

One, India is attempting to signal to the US-led West that even though India and China are at loggerheads or that Russia is criticized and under economic sanctions due to its invasion of Ukraine, these should not be taken to mean that India’s space for maneuver can be constrained. The US and others cannot automatically assume that India will now pin its flag to the mast of the West. This is part of a long-standing post-Cold War Indian strategy in which, as External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar noted in his 2019 Ramanath Goenka Lecture, “India reached out to engage the US more intensively, yet did so while protecting its equities in critical areas".

