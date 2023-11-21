Opinion
What Info Edge’s financials say about the quality of India’s economic recovery
Summary
- There’s reason for cheer across sectors, except, maybe, for IT. But it’s too early to say if that will translate to a broad pickup in hiring
Info Edge (India) Ltd’s latest quarterly numbers provide some crucial insights into the state of India’s economy, given the wide spread of its businesses.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more