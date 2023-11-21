What Info Edge’s financials say about the quality of India’s economic recovery

While the improved hiring in select sectors is heartening, it is still not clear if the trend truly applies to the wider economy. That Naukri is entering new territories, especially non-metros and smaller towns, is good, although it’s a bit odd for a chiefly digital business to have to set up physical offices to reach those job-seekers. Still, it would help generate more data from these job markets, which would help conclude whether growth and job opportunities are indeed spreading deeper across India.