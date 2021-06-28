What it takes for someone to feel truly wealthy in America

Determine the baseline for your desired lifestyle or goals. In the US, a living wage in 2019 was $16.54 per hour, or $68,808 per year, for a family of four (two working adults and two children), according to the MIT Living Wage Data. In expensive metropolitan areas like New York and San Francisco, the living wage figure rose to $93,851 and $94,741. There is a huge difference between earning enough to live and having your desired lifestyle. To think about feeling wealthy, determine a specific baseline income needed for you to live the life you want—within reason of what’s possible. This will evolve over time as your life changes. Marriages, kids, retirement and inflation are all major factors. But ultimately, setting a baseline should be about quieting the noise of external voices telling you what you should value. Instead, focus on what truly brings you satisfaction and happiness, and then you can reassess that number every few years. The pandemic should have given us a chance to reflect on what we value most.