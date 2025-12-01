My father’s father, my Dada, was born in Sarangarh and lived out his life there. Sarangarh was one of the least consequential of over 550 ‘princely states’ when the British left in 1947, and yet it was one of those that wanted to be independent.
What it takes to live a consequential life: Do good, love truly and keep trying
SummaryStatus, time or place do not limit the ability to lead a meaningful life. Even failed efforts, small roles and forgotten moments can carry weight, shaping others through integrity, curiosity and the pursuit of justice—without recognition, power or the certainty of success.
My father’s father, my Dada, was born in Sarangarh and lived out his life there. Sarangarh was one of the least consequential of over 550 ‘princely states’ when the British left in 1947, and yet it was one of those that wanted to be independent.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More