What it takes to live a consequential life: Do good, love truly and keep trying

Together we would be walking side-by-side down the slope of Char Imli in Bhopal, and he would suddenly swivel his slightly built frame to place himself right in front of me. He felt that the abstruse difference between Sankara’s and Madhava’s philosophy that he was trying to explain could not be done without looking me in the eye; the eyes of an 11-year-old. But that is the way he treated me—as his equal. That is how he treated everyone—from Panchoo the dhaba cook and Ibrahim the mechanic to the beggar at a railway station. He dealt directly with each human—not their caste, creed, age, gender or status.