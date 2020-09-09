What it will take for India to be truly ‘atmanirbhar’

Currently, too many of us depend on agriculture and allied activities. An extraordinary network of roads built in the past couple of decades can be leveraged to rebuild the part of India that can be referred to as the ‘middle India’. Our disproportionate urbanization has resulted in just a few megacities getting the lion’s share of migrant workers. India has 50 cities with population of more than a million. It is time to create commercial opportunities and employment in all these cities. India benefitted immensely by providing information technology services to the West. There’s no reason why these cities cannot do that for both Indian and global businesses. Most of our industrial townships were created in the 1960s and 70s. Besides building industrial ecosystems, these towns produced some of the finest human resources thanks to their high quality educational institutes. Now we need to repurpose them. The 60s until the 80s witnessed some of our brightest minds migrate to the West, and many first-generation professionals have excelled in their respective fields. Similarly, post the 1991 economic liberalization, a similar exodus from small towns to mega cities took place as new suburbs were created. This lifted millions out of poverty and uplifted a whole generation of middle class. Many of us are living examples of this.