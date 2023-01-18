What ITC’s latest move tells us about health-conscious consumption market

Yoga Bar has a strong position in nutrition bars, muesli, oats and cereals. It started off as a direct-to-consumer online brand, but now occupies real-world store shelves as well. Yoga and Sprouts reek of the modish wellness espoused by India’s upwardly mobile young, who are in touch with global trends in food fashion, besides trends in clothing and music. This brand positioning will make it easy for Yoga Bar to diversify into products such as non-dairy milk, made from the likes of oats and almonds, probiotics and prebiotics (probiotics claim to nourish gut bacteria and pre-biotics promise to do the same job better, after making their way intact, without being damaged by the acids of the stomach and the enzymes in the small intestine, all the way to the large intestine, where the bulk of gut bacteria reside). Perhaps, plant-based synthetic meats could be brought into the fold, as well, in time.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}