What ITC’s latest move tells us about health-conscious consumption market

What ITC’s latest move tells us about health-conscious consumption market5 min read . 04:04 PM IST
- Getting a firm toehold in its trendiest and likely highest margin segment by acquiring Yoga Bar would appear to make a lot of sense for ITC.
Tobacco and FMCG major ITC’s move to acquire health food maker Yoga Bar marks three notable developments: one, the evolution of a the ready-to-eat market to attract large players to a clear segment oriented towards nutrition and wellness; two, the possibility of rapid value creation and value realisation in segments other than technology; and three, the rise of women entrepreneurs — two women founded the company that owns Yoga Bar.
Tobacco and FMCG major ITC’s move to acquire health food maker Yoga Bar marks three notable developments: one, the evolution of a the ready-to-eat market to attract large players to a clear segment oriented towards nutrition and wellness; two, the possibility of rapid value creation and value realisation in segments other than technology; and three, the rise of women entrepreneurs — two women founded the company that owns Yoga Bar.
ITC has announced a staggered takeover of Yoga Bar: 47.5% stake in multiple tranches by March 2025 for ₹255 crore, and the remaining, soon thereafter, at prices linked to pre-determined market developments.
ITC has announced a staggered takeover of Yoga Bar: 47.5% stake in multiple tranches by March 2025 for ₹255 crore, and the remaining, soon thereafter, at prices linked to pre-determined market developments.
Sproutlife Foods, the owner of Yoga Bar, had sales of ₹68 crore in 2021-22, and the company claimed to have an annual run rate at present of ₹100 crore, in its statement announcing its acquisition by ITC. That 47% growth in one year is pretty impressive, especially if we take into account that the base year of 2021-22 was a pandemic year full of lockdowns that privileged snacks hungered after by home-bound high-earners with limited outlets for their urge to spend.
You might also like
New IT Rules draft includes gaming intermediaries
ITC is a company that deploys the bulk of its fresh investments and new hires in non-tobacco operations and has aspirations to dominate the FMCG sector. It makes perfect sense for the company to target the high-end wellness and nutrition segment of the ready-to-eat foods market.
Yoga Bar has a strong position in nutrition bars, muesli, oats and cereals. It started off as a direct-to-consumer online brand, but now occupies real-world store shelves as well. Yoga and Sprouts reek of the modish wellness espoused by India’s upwardly mobile young, who are in touch with global trends in food fashion, besides trends in clothing and music. This brand positioning will make it easy for Yoga Bar to diversify into products such as non-dairy milk, made from the likes of oats and almonds, probiotics and prebiotics (probiotics claim to nourish gut bacteria and pre-biotics promise to do the same job better, after making their way intact, without being damaged by the acids of the stomach and the enzymes in the small intestine, all the way to the large intestine, where the bulk of gut bacteria reside). Perhaps, plant-based synthetic meats could be brought into the fold, as well, in time.
Adding Yoga Bar to its portfolio is in line with ITC’s commitment to pull off the world’s first major diversification of a tobacco company away from being injurious to health to producing and marketing goods that actively nurture health and enhance lifestyle.
ITC’s acquisition follows the announcement earlier this month by The Whole Truth, a “100% clean-label food brand" that it has raised nearly $15 million in a Series B funding round led by Sequoia Capital India. Shashank Mehta, an ex-Unilever marketeer, founded this company after a personal struggle with obesity and fondness for unhealthy packaged food, loaded with hidden sugars and chemicals. The Whole Truth’s proprietary R&D and in-house manufacturing are focused on eliminating all hidden sugars, artificial flavours, and harmful preservatives from its food products.
The “clean food" category is a niche sub-category in India’s packaged food market that is expected to double to $70 billion in four-five years, according to Nestle, the world’s largest food and beverage company, headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, which operates factories in more than 80 countries. If the pace of urbanisation picks up — India is just over one-third urban at present and no country has prospered without urbanising — the pace of growth could be even faster. Getting a firm toehold in its trendiest and likely highest margin segment would appear to make a lot of sense for ITC.
Marico, the Tatas and Hindustan Unilever have all acquired up and coming health food/supplement makers, creating value for the founders and adding to their own armoury as they do battle for dominance in the foods business. This makes the food part of the health and wellness market a promising area for entrepreneurial success and value creation.
As interest rates harden in the US and western Europe, from where a lot of venture funding emerges, the froth is likely to dry up in many segments of the startup universe. Proven success in a fast-growing segment of demand is, therefore, of keen interest to the venture fund industry as well.
The success two Bangalore-based women entrepreneurs, Suhasini Sampath and Anindita Sampath Kumar, have found with their venture, Yoga Bar, is likely to inspire more young women to test the waters of entrepreneurship and seek self-realisation outside the roles tradition has laid out for them. That, too, is likely to be growth booster for the Indian economy, which suffers from very low labour force participation rates for women. The more the number of women who become entrepreneurs, the more the number of jobs created and the more the number of women in the workplace.
Elsewhere in Mint
In Opinion, Vivek Kaul says IDBI Bank sell-off could be a precursor for sale of other PSBs. Rahul Matthan tells why India needs private quasi-regulatory entities. Merryn Somerset Webb says gold is getting back its classic glitter. Long Story tells how startups are firing India's new space ambitions.