What Kerala’s moneylenders know about the country

The employees chatted up over 100,000 men and women and the results confirmed the Family’s fears. Increasingly, most Malayalees did not wish to pawn their gold in times of emergency. Worse, many of them did not have any gold. A set of modern behaviours was eclipsing an economic pattern that was precious to the Family. Malayalees have steadily been prospering, and in a few years, they will not be pawning gold for contingency funds. They may dip into their savings or might even qualify for personal loans from regular banks. They might even assume more fashionable debts through credit cards. This is the reason the Family, like other gold-loan companies in Kerala, have tried expand to the rest of India, but it is inevitable that in just a few years the rest of India, too, will not need gold loans.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}