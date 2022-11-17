What Liverpool’s worth is the new guessing game

There exist other numbers for contemporary comparison. This summer, the EPL’s Chelsea FC was hawked for £2.5 billion as part of a deal that requires its new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital to plough £1.8 billion into the club. With its team at No. 8 on the latest season’s league table of performance, Chelsea is estimated to have slightly higher sponsorship earnings than Liverpool, at No. 6. Still, that price tag looked rather steep, given that the publicly-listed Manchester United, whose team is No. 5 on wins and annual intake from sponsors (about £274 million) is estimated at twice Liverpool’s, is worth only around £2.4 billion if we go by its stock price. Of course, broadcast rights, which can draw more than £200 million per season, plus ticket sales and stuff sold to fans all add to the revenues of EPL clubs. This is something all top performers—Arsenal heads the table right now—of the 20-team EPL rely on to varying degrees. Also, in any case, it’s the asking price as a ratio of annual net earnings that we must examine to assess payback prospects. But then, investors must contend with profit volatility as well. Liverpool was losing money for a few years after Fenway took charge, but then cost clamps and a resurgence on the field turned it around, briefly. Its profits went above the £100 million mark in 2017-18, but then slumped the next season, before covid gave its bottom line the same shade as its jersey—red.