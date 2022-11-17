What Liverpool’s worth is the new guessing game

There is money in football. Not just the kind that goes into a mega-splurge on a global showpiece, as Qatar reportedly did with a World Cup budget pegged above $284 billion, well in excess of its GDP last year. Nor even the sort of cash coughed up by an ‘invisible hand’ goal scored by Diego Maradona in 1986, the ball for which was auctioned this week for nearly $2.4 million, long after it became a bona fide museum item, thanks partly to the credit he assigned a divine force. The money that strikes our interest is the type that’s made off the game’s market forces, those pulls and pushes of demand and supply that enrich lives and savvy investors. Counted among the latter is US billionaire John Henry, whose Fenway Sports Group acquired Liverpool Football Club in 2010 for £300 million and may be eyeing upwards of 10 times that much—perhaps even £4 billion—in selling off control. Soon after Henry put this English Premier League (EPL) club on the block, media reports surfaced saying that Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance, which had explored a purchase back then too, could be among the contenders for it. The news piqued curiosity on two counts, one rolling out from the other. First, how much is Liverpool worth as an investment? And second, does vanity distort the market for such glitzy assets?
There is money in football. Not just the kind that goes into a mega-splurge on a global showpiece, as Qatar reportedly did with a World Cup budget pegged above $284 billion, well in excess of its GDP last year. Nor even the sort of cash coughed up by an ‘invisible hand’ goal scored by Diego Maradona in 1986, the ball for which was auctioned this week for nearly $2.4 million, long after it became a bona fide museum item, thanks partly to the credit he assigned a divine force. The money that strikes our interest is the type that’s made off the game’s market forces, those pulls and pushes of demand and supply that enrich lives and savvy investors. Counted among the latter is US billionaire John Henry, whose Fenway Sports Group acquired Liverpool Football Club in 2010 for £300 million and may be eyeing upwards of 10 times that much—perhaps even £4 billion—in selling off control. Soon after Henry put this English Premier League (EPL) club on the block, media reports surfaced saying that Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance, which had explored a purchase back then too, could be among the contenders for it. The news piqued curiosity on two counts, one rolling out from the other. First, how much is Liverpool worth as an investment? And second, does vanity distort the market for such glitzy assets?
There exist other numbers for contemporary comparison. This summer, the EPL’s Chelsea FC was hawked for £2.5 billion as part of a deal that requires its new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital to plough £1.8 billion into the club. With its team at No. 8 on the latest season’s league table of performance, Chelsea is estimated to have slightly higher sponsorship earnings than Liverpool, at No. 6. Still, that price tag looked rather steep, given that the publicly-listed Manchester United, whose team is No. 5 on wins and annual intake from sponsors (about £274 million) is estimated at twice Liverpool’s, is worth only around £2.4 billion if we go by its stock price. Of course, broadcast rights, which can draw more than £200 million per season, plus ticket sales and stuff sold to fans all add to the revenues of EPL clubs. This is something all top performers—Arsenal heads the table right now—of the 20-team EPL rely on to varying degrees. Also, in any case, it’s the asking price as a ratio of annual net earnings that we must examine to assess payback prospects. But then, investors must contend with profit volatility as well. Liverpool was losing money for a few years after Fenway took charge, but then cost clamps and a resurgence on the field turned it around, briefly. Its profits went above the £100 million mark in 2017-18, but then slumped the next season, before covid gave its bottom line the same shade as its jersey—red.
There exist other numbers for contemporary comparison. This summer, the EPL’s Chelsea FC was hawked for £2.5 billion as part of a deal that requires its new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital to plough £1.8 billion into the club. With its team at No. 8 on the latest season’s league table of performance, Chelsea is estimated to have slightly higher sponsorship earnings than Liverpool, at No. 6. Still, that price tag looked rather steep, given that the publicly-listed Manchester United, whose team is No. 5 on wins and annual intake from sponsors (about £274 million) is estimated at twice Liverpool’s, is worth only around £2.4 billion if we go by its stock price. Of course, broadcast rights, which can draw more than £200 million per season, plus ticket sales and stuff sold to fans all add to the revenues of EPL clubs. This is something all top performers—Arsenal heads the table right now—of the 20-team EPL rely on to varying degrees. Also, in any case, it’s the asking price as a ratio of annual net earnings that we must examine to assess payback prospects. But then, investors must contend with profit volatility as well. Liverpool was losing money for a few years after Fenway took charge, but then cost clamps and a resurgence on the field turned it around, briefly. Its profits went above the £100 million mark in 2017-18, but then slumped the next season, before covid gave its bottom line the same shade as its jersey—red.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
It is a popular jersey, no doubt, and global interest in Liverpool was given a leap by the art and antics of Mohamed Salah, its star scorer. Still, can anything justify a valuation that would rival a high-sizzle tech startup’s even in a good year? With EPL fair-play expense curbs in place, a dizzying pace of business expansion can only come from an off-field breakthrough. Perhaps a daring bet could be placed on the club’s fandom expanding vastly in a populous country like India. We may be cricket crazy, but many of us are football fans too. Even so, it would be a bet whose odds of success will remain a guessing game. But then, that doesn’t always daunt everyone, does it?
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.