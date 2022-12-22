What loan write-offs are, and what they are not5 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 01:55 PM IST
- It is generally assumed that a loan written off does not have to be repaid. This isn’t accurate.
Over the last decade or more, if there is one word in the Indian banking industry’s lexicon which has frequently raised the hackles of law makers, bankers and sundry others it is – write-offs. It refers to loans which lenders write off or take off their books without having recovered the money from the borrowers. And unfailingly, a few days ago, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman informing Parliament that a little over ₹10 lakh crore had been written off by Indian banks over the last five years was enough to set off another verbal joust. Even if her former boss Arun Jaitley had cautioned law makers four years ago not to go by the literal meaning of the word.