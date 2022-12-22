What loan write-offs are, and what they are not

It is generally assumed that a loan written off does not have to be repaid. This isn’t accurate. Technically loan write-off means taking this borrowing, an asset on the bank’s books, off it after having failed to collect or recover the interest or principal or both for long. Banks have to classify a loan as a non-performing loan or asset after 90 days if the borrower does not repay by that date. Progressively, the bank sets aside funds to cover this potential loss in line with the rules set by the Reserve Bank of India. Often after four years, the bank writes off this loan, without in any way losing the right to recover money through a resolution process. Finance ministers themselves have said that this is done to help banks free up capital, benefit from tax laws and to help show a better picture of the state of a bank’s book of accounts.

