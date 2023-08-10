As elections to the legislative assemblies of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram approach, incumbent governments and opposition parties have been in an announcement contest. These are about providing subsidies for electricity, transport, fuel and in many cases simple cash transfers to different groups. As lures for voters, these are not new. India’s largest cash transfer programme of PM-Kisan , run by the Centre, was announced just before the 2019 general elections . Before the Karnataka polls, the Congress party had made five promises: of 200 units of free power to all households, ₹2,000 monthly assistance to every woman head of a family, 10kg of rice, an unemployment allowance for the youth and free travel for women on public transport buses. The Congress won power in that state.

Since then, Madhya Pradesh has announced ₹1000 per month to women, to be raised to ₹3,000 later. Rajasthan has also declared a series of schemes, such as pension of ₹1,000 per month for all elderly, widowed and disabled persons that will be raised 15% annually, additional entitlement of 25 days per rural family for work under MGNREGS, and an urban employment guarantee, along with subsidized gas cylinders. Chhattisgarh has also launched several cash transfer schemes, including funds for skill development to women. Telangana has restarted the farm loan waiver scheme and has its own cash transfers for farmers. In all these states, concerns have been raised on the fiscal impact of these schemes. These resonate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lament on the use of “revdis" or ‘freebies’ for vote seeking, which he called bad for development.

Fiscal worries over public expenditure for social protection are not new either. The enactment of MGNREGA and the National Food Security Act (NFSA) were also preceded by such debates. Even though both have exceeded the spending projected back then, the social safety net they offer is essential. They played a major role in the pandemic and all governments have expanded their scope and coverage. Same is the case with various cash transfers and social pensions as part of the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), which supports those held back from the labour market by old age, disability or widowhood. The use of cash transfers earned praise last year from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which placed the total outgo at ₹6.3 trillion in 2021-22. Fiscal affordability was not an issue, evidently.

But this is not just about fiscal ability, but the more fundamental issue of the state’s role in providing social security to citizens. In most cases, these have enabled development at the local level rather than acting as obstacles. These are part of a new social contract, with the state taking responsibility for social security and creating space for social mobility. Most recent schemes are aimed at women and other vulnerable groups. Women have found greater opportunities not just in rural areas, but even in urban zones (free transport for women eases access to jobs).

Similarly, Rajasthan’s protection of gig workers may not be perfect, but it recognizes the need to provide them social security. Similar legislation is planned in Karnataka.

Clubbing all these together as ‘freebies’ diverts attention from the vital role played by such interventions. First, these are partly a recognition that three decades of economic reforms have not been inclusive, and we need support for those excluded from the gains. Women and other marginalized groups have responded positively to these schemes. Second, in a context of new employer-employee relationships and weaker worker rights, these measures assure workers some form of social security. Apart from benefits for gig workers, demands have arisen for defined-payout pension schemes, funds for skill improvement, maternity benefits, and so on, all of which should be viewed from a lens of worker rights. Finally, most of these innovations are taking place in states which play an important role in our federal structure and have many who are needy.

Political rivalry for social security intervention has been instrumental in mainstreaming the idea and assuring it legal back-up. Both MGNREGS and NFSA were based on successful experiments at the state level. We must move the evaluation of these schemes away from the narrow prism of fiscal prudence and examine their impact on social security, empowerment and the mobility of vulnerable groups.