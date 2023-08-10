What look like freebies are part of a welcome new social contract3 min read 10 Aug 2023, 09:02 PM IST
Governments are finally taking responsibility for social security and enablers of upward mobility
As elections to the legislative assemblies of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram approach, incumbent governments and opposition parties have been in an announcement contest. These are about providing subsidies for electricity, transport, fuel and in many cases simple cash transfers to different groups. As lures for voters, these are not new. India’s largest cash transfer programme of PM-Kisan, run by the Centre, was announced just before the 2019 general elections. Before the Karnataka polls, the Congress party had made five promises: of 200 units of free power to all households, ₹2,000 monthly assistance to every woman head of a family, 10kg of rice, an unemployment allowance for the youth and free travel for women on public transport buses. The Congress won power in that state.