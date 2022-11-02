What Lula’s comeback in Brazil means for India4 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 11:41 AM IST
- Change in Brazil might seem a distant concern in India, but the government cannot ignore it in an age marked by the rise of China’s global influence.
As comebacks go, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s return to the Brazilian presidency is the stuff of legend. He reclaimed the office over a decade after he had stepped down and three years after corruption charges against him were dismissed. Lula had already spent more than a year in prison by then — enough for him to compare himself on the campaign trail to other famous political prisoners like Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela.