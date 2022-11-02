What Lula’s comeback in Brazil means for India

Lula’s margin of victory is narrow; he defeated Bolsonaro 50.9% to 49.1%. And in this tiny margin also lies the danger for Lula and the broader left movement in the region of which he is an icon. Bolsonaro — Brazil’s version of former US president Donald Trump — has so far not accepted the verdict and had made claims of political fraud even before the latest run-off. Brazil is not too far removed from a history of military dictatorship or of political violence that Bolsonaro’s disaffection and threat can be ignored. The January 6th insurrection in Washington DC shows that even an old and far more institutionalized democracy like the US can suffer from breakdowns.