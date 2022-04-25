What Macron's re-election means for globalisation and the world

Emmanuel Macron defeated his rival on the right, Marine Le Pen, in a replay of the contest in 2017, but with a lower margin and with fewer voters turning out to vote. Macron is a clear favourite only among the 18–24-year-olds, with other age groups split more evenly between him and his far-right opponent, who kept her essential programme of xenophobia wrapped in her party’s official documents, while talking non-stop about the soaring cost of living and how she contrasts with the uncaring, Jupiterian incumbent of the presidency. The Communist Left’s determination to not let the far right take over the nation made their candidate, Jean-Luc Melanchon, who had scored a surprising 22% of the vote in the first round of voting to determine which two candidates would make it to the run-off in the second round, appeal to his voters to defeat Le Pen. That helped Macron.

