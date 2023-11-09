What makes people risk their lives for the sake of others?
Long-haul humanitarians are probably practical people who might have some ethical convictions but do not ail from religion-grade ideology. But the answer may be simpler than that.
When I meet humanitarians, I usually ask them how they got there. What happened? So, when a volunteer at the Bangkok Literature Festival, an Egyptian pharmacist, told me that he was with the Red Cross, it was inevitable that I would ask the Arab why. The objective of a question might be an answer, but a question also invokes the spirits hidden in a person.