Opinion | What Martin Luther King would’ve asked of America

The tragic murder of George Floyd and the violence that followed shows that we are short of moral leaders in the US and in our world. As the ongoing pandemic and its economic consequences show us, democratic communities around the world seem to be tragically unprepared to jointly address the growing global challenges. Without leaders like Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Jr., or Mahatma Gandhi, people around the world are living on a daily basis with political leaders and economic decision-makers who rarely ever function as a moral compass or pole star to guide them into a future shrouded with uncertainties. What America would have needed right now was not a Donald Trump, a president whose leadership has earned questionable moral capital, but an ethically legitimate leader like Martin Luther King, Jr., who would understand that America’s choice, as that of our post-pandemic world, “is no more between violence and non-violence, but between non-violence and non-existence". King had immense faith in human interconnectedness as a cure for American arrogance and for war and violence. In his view, it was disunity and indifference that were causing discrimination, injustice and human poverty. He held that through human solidarity, one could convert individual weakness into strength. The idea of “cosmic companionship" is located in the interactions of the oppressed and their oppressors, African-Americans and Whites, East and West, rural and urban, and tradition and modernity, and it contains the seeds of cosmopolitanism. Instead of pitting American patriotism and cosmopolitanism against each other, King showed how one grows out of the other.